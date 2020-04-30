|
Ralph P. Baxter Ralph Patrick Baxter, 87 of Grain Valley, MO. passed away April 26, 2020 at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, MO. Ralph was born February 1, 1933 in High Gate, MO. He served in the U.S. Army. Ralph worked at Vendo, Sears, Columbian Steel, Buckner grain elevator, A.S.C.S. a government agency measuring farm ground. He kept the time clock for basketball for 40 years at Grain Valley High School. In 1952 he married his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Harra Baxter. They farmed all their married life. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Warren and Paul; 1 sister, Delores. Survivors include his wife of the home; 2 children, Susan Owen and companion Michael Norman of Belton, Jeffery (Tami) Baxter of Grain Valley, MO; 2 grandsons, Scott Bundren (Nikki) and Derek Turner; 1 granddaughter, Susi (J.D.) Dillinger; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 3 brothers and 2 sisters. There will be a family burial at Buckner Cemetery with Memorial Mass at a later date. Donations may be made to Catholic Church of the Santa Fe, Buckner or Buckner Community Services League.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2020