Ralph (Rusty) Rash

October 11, 1957 - October 7, 2020

Greenwood, Missouri - Ralph (Rusty) Eugene Rash was born on 10/11/1957 in Casper Wyoming. Rusty is survived by his daughter Christina Kelley, his son Rocky (Raqib) Riggins, three granddaughters and two grand sons as well as five sisters and preceded by one brother and his mother. Rusty loved his family, running, mountain climbing, painting, photography and music. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy Rusty.





