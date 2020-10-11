1/1
Ralph (Rusty) Rash
1957 - 2020
Ralph (Rusty) Rash
October 11, 1957 - October 7, 2020
Greenwood, Missouri - Ralph (Rusty) Eugene Rash was born on 10/11/1957 in Casper Wyoming. Rusty is survived by his daughter Christina Kelley, his son Rocky (Raqib) Riggins, three granddaughters and two grand sons as well as five sisters and preceded by one brother and his mother. Rusty loved his family, running, mountain climbing, painting, photography and music. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy Rusty.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Victor Clifton
Friend
