Ralph Tofanelli Jr.
1935 - 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Ralph John Tofanelli, Jr., was born on May 24, 1935 in Pittsburg, PA to Ralph John Tofanelli and Marie Hayden. He departed this life on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at North Kansas City Hospital due to natural causes.
Ralph was united in holy matrimony to Catalina Sofia Lopez in 1967.
Ralph worked for St. Mary's Hospital until closed and then worked for St. Luke's Hospital until his retirement. Ralph loved his Boxer dogs and the Kansas City Chiefs, of course he named one of them Chief. Ralph loved watching TV shows and westerns from the 70's and 80's.
Ralph is survived by his Spouse, Catalina, their two sons, Mark Tofanelli of North Kansas City, MO. Michael and Spouse, Kellie Tofanelli of Minneapolis MN and, three grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Jacob and Aleena, a Sister, Theresa Bilski, of Evans, GA.
Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
The family request contributions to Redemptorist Church in lieu of flowers in Ralph's memory Redemptorist Church Donations



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
8167536200
Memories & Condolences
