Ralph V. Garvin Sr. Ralph V. Garvin, Sr., 87 of Tucson, AZ passed away February 5th, 2019. Ralph was born October 7th, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Lillie Garvin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mavis M. Garvin (Coffman), his parents, and son Brian E. Garvin. He is survived by son Ralph V. Garvin, Jr. (Brenda); daughter Rebecca Treece (John); Daughter-in-law Carla Garvin; Sisters Mary Isom, Betty Meinke, Gerry Swales. Grand-daughters, Grand-sons, and Great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Ralph was a 4-year Navy veteran of the Korean conflict. He served as a patrolman and homicide detective for the Kansas City Missouri police department. He retired as a Millwright for Armco Steel. Ralph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time and traveling with Mavis and his grandchildren. Those who were lucky enough to know him and love him will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be held at South Summit Christian Church in Lees Summit from 12-3 on Saturday February 23rd.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019