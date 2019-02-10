Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Garvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph V. Garvin Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph V. Garvin Sr. Obituary
Ralph V. Garvin Sr. Ralph V. Garvin, Sr., 87 of Tucson, AZ passed away February 5th, 2019. Ralph was born October 7th, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Lillie Garvin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mavis M. Garvin (Coffman), his parents, and son Brian E. Garvin. He is survived by son Ralph V. Garvin, Jr. (Brenda); daughter Rebecca Treece (John); Daughter-in-law Carla Garvin; Sisters Mary Isom, Betty Meinke, Gerry Swales. Grand-daughters, Grand-sons, and Great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Ralph was a 4-year Navy veteran of the Korean conflict. He served as a patrolman and homicide detective for the Kansas City Missouri police department. He retired as a Millwright for Armco Steel. Ralph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time and traveling with Mavis and his grandchildren. Those who were lucky enough to know him and love him will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life service will be held at South Summit Christian Church in Lees Summit from 12-3 on Saturday February 23rd.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.