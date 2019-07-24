Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
More Obituaries for Ralph Seward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph VanDyke Seward


1937 - 2019
Ralph VanDyke Seward Ralph VanDyke Seward, 81, passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. Services will be held at Newcomer's Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133 on July 27th. Visitation will be at 11:00 A.M., Memorial Service 12:00 P.M. Ralph was born October 6, 1937, on a farm in Orrick, MO to Ralph V. and Henrietta L. (Gebhart) Seward. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Emma Lou. Ralph graduated from Central High School in Kansas City, MO and became a member of the Naval Reserves. He graduated from Baker University with a Bachelors Degree in 1959. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and he did graduate work at UMKC. He retired from General Motors after a lifelong career as an Industrial Engineer. He began a 2nd career as a Realtor with J. D. Reece. He was a 50 year Master Mason earning his 14th, 18th, 13th and 32nd Degrees, a life member of the Scottish Rite, and a Greeter in the Ararat Shrine. He held several leadership positions in the Greeters. He was married to the love of his life, Harriet Sue (Stevens) Seward; they shared 61 wonderful years together. Ralph will be remembered as a great and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his wife Sue, his children: Kim Nail (Ken), Steve Seward (Carmela), Kelly Mais (Curtis) and Mike Seward (Melissa) all of the Kansas City area; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his trusted furry companion, Sugar. In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to . 1-844-739-0849 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
Published in Kansas City Star on July 24, 2019
