Ramona Allenbrand Ramona Allenbrand, Olathe, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in 1938 in Ouray County, Colorado to Clara Seales Tye and Kenneth F. Tye. Her early years were spent in Johnstown Colorado. The family moved to Tiff City, Missouri for a number of years and then to Spring Hill, Kansas. She graduated from Spring Hill High School from there she went to Kansas City Business School. She received her Associate Degree from Johnson County Community College and her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Kansas. Also, from KU, her Master's in Public Administration. She was named a Fellow of the Institute for Court Management in 1998. Ramona began her long working life as a Sheriff's Deputy with Johnson County, Kansas in 1956. In 1964 she transferred to the Johnson County County Attorney's Office, where she served for more than 10 years. She spent a number of years in the private sector; the majority of that time was with Mid-West Land and Cattle Company. She finished her career with the county as the Chief Clerk of the District Court of the 10th Judicial District in 2001. She then spent a number of years as a substitute teacher in the Spring Hill, De Soto and Gardner school districts. For decades she filled the elected position of Precinct Committee Woman in her district. She joined the Northeast Johnson County Republican Women's Club as a very young woman and remained with the group all of her life. She chartered the Community Republican Women Club. Some time ago she served on her District's Water Board. Most recently she served on the De Soto, Kansas Planning Commission. She is survived by her children, Cindy Jones (Bob Barnes), Karen Ricci (Bill Ricci) and Kent Allenbrand (Guylene Allenbrand). Grandchildren, Matthew Wiggin, Brian Barnes, Beth Barnes Komsthoeft, Meghan Wiggin Herrera, Cody Allenbrand, Cole Allenbrand and Cooper Allenbrand. Sister, Dorothy E. Reece, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheriff Fred Allenbrand. Also by her parents and siblings, Lee V. Tye, Dee Hurst, Joyce Beck Wallenburg and Jayne Nicholson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to www.alz.org or to the Alzheimer's Association, Heartland Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.