Kansas City Star Obituaries
Ramona I. Snyder

Ramona I. Snyder Obituary
Ramona I. Snyder Ramona I. Snyder, 86, KCMO, passed away July 2, 2019 at Liberty Hospital. Funeral services will be 11am Mon, July 8, at Charter Funerals, 77 NE 72nd St, Gladstone, with visitation from 10-11am. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Ramona was born on Dec 24, 1932 in Pittsburg, KS, the oldest of four siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Snyder, Sr. She leaves behind three sons, George Jr., Gregory, and Norman, their spouses, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National would be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
