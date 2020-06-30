Ramona R. (Prewitt) Sherman Ramona R. (Prewitt) Sherman 87, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, died, June 27, 2020. Ramona was a long time primary school teacher in the Pleasant Hill School District. She is survived by her husband Elmore Sherman of the home; son Jim Sherman of Overland Park; and daughter, Cathy Spencer of Pleasant Hill & families. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Lee's Summit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Spirit Summer Lunch Program or Pleasant Hill Lay-Clergy Council and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Her full obituary can be viewed online at www.stanleydickeyfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill (816) 540-5550
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 30, 2020.