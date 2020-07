Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Randal's life story with friends and family

Share Randal's life story with friends and family

Randal L. Chestnut Mr. Randal L. Chestnut, 48 of Kansas City, Mo., died July 20th in Kansas City, Mo. services will be held Sunday, August 2nd 6 pm at Metropolitan Spiritual Ch. of Jesus Christ, visitation 4 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store