Randal S. Lux It is with deepest sorrow and heavy broken hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved Father,Sgt. Randal Steven Lux. We are terribly saddened to inform you that he passed away Friday, June 12th, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at the age of 62. His passing was an unexpected loss to the entire family. His final resting place will be at Tahoma National Cemetery.



