Randall "Randy" Dean Pugh Randall (Randy) Dean Pugh, 80, passed away February 25, 2019. Randy graduated from the University of Missouri where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Worked as a Mechanical Engineer in the manufacturing plant for AT&T in Lee's Summit, MO for 30 years. He fought Multiple Sclerosis for 27 years during which time he received loving care from his beautiful wife Charlene until her passing on August 18, 2004. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 43 years, Charlene. He is survived by son, Jeff Pugh, daughter, Megan Sundbom, his brother Dennis Pugh, and his grandchildren Morgan and Melanie Pugh and Spencer and Gabrielle Sundbom. Visitation will be held March 9th at 10 am at Mount Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will follow at 11 am. Randy will be laid to rest beside his wife immediately after the ceremony. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mid-America Chapter, 7611 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019