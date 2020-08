Or Copy this URL to Share

Randall E. "Wink" Winkler 68, passed away Aug. 1, 2020. Inurnment will be held in the Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. MO. at a later date. Celebration of Life: Aug. 13, 6 P.M. outside behind St. Paul's Church Napoleon, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store