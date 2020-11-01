Randall Venerable

November 27, 1958 - October 21, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Randall E. Venerable passed from his earthly home on October 21,2020 at the Augusta, Ga. University Medical Center. Randall was born November 27, 1958 to the late LeRoy and Sammie (Hurtt) Venerable. Randall's siblings and their families, along with many other family members and fiends will forever cherish memories of him.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.





