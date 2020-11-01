1/
Randall Venerable
1958 - 2020
Randall Venerable
November 27, 1958 - October 21, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Randall E. Venerable passed from his earthly home on October 21,2020 at the Augusta, Ga. University Medical Center. Randall was born November 27, 1958 to the late LeRoy and Sammie (Hurtt) Venerable. Randall's siblings and their families, along with many other family members and fiends will forever cherish memories of him.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
