Randy Carlson On Tuesday, April 16th, 2019, Randy Carlson, loving friend, husband, and father, passed from this life and onto a greater adventure. Randy was born on August 21st, 1951 in Onawa, Iowa, to Leo and Virginia Carlson. From his childhood, Randy's life was marked by kindness, love, and deep resolve. By age 20, he had beaten Hodgkin's Disease. By age 24, he had graduated from Ozark Christian College and began a life of ministry. That same year, he married Donna (Whitman) Carlson, and together they raised four beautiful children: Jessica, Drue, Nathan, and Travis. They went on to pastor five congregations across Illinois, Oklahoma, and Missouri, to launch four businesses in the Lee's Summit area, and to give themselves to their community. Randy was a man of rare joy, conviction, and faith. In his youth he expressed it from the pulpit, declaring the goodness of God with a crisp high tenor and a twelve-string guitar in hand. Later in life, as his tenor moved toward baritone, he expressed himself more subtly, through his reassuring presence, wise counsel, and quick generosity. In March, Randy began another fight with cancer. He faced it with his characteristic faith, but after weeks of fighting, he was eager to move on. Donna remains to celebrate his life, along with their children, their ten grandchildren, and a host of extended family. A funeral service will be held at 4pm on Friday, April 19th, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit. In lieu of flowers, please donate to North Burma Christian Mission in memory of Randy: www.gofundme.com/RandyCarlson

