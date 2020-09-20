1/1
Randy Gilbert Velasquez Randy Gilbert Velasquez, 66, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away August 7, 2020 at KC Hospice House after 3 years of what he referred to as the "cancer game". Never really one to do battle, he chose to approach the cancer like he would a chess game - his move, it's move". Randy was born April 13, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri to Bill and Phyllis Velasquez. After graduating from Northeast High School in Kansas City, He worked at the Alameda Plaza before going to work at the Kansas City Star in 1986. During his 22 years at The Star, he worked in several different positions in the Ad Services Department. In 2008, Randy accepted a position at Brookside Barkery and Bath while continuing to create ads for the Grass Pad. Randy loved listening to music reading and just being with people. He loved to travel and take others to see the sights he had seen. At home he was on top of social justice issues . One of his greatest passions was rescuing animals, especially a beagle-basset named Copper who became his best friend. Randy was preceded in death by his sister Andrea Velasquez, paternal grandparents Francisco and Felicitas Velasquez, and maternal grandparents Raymond and Elva Smith. He is survived by his Spouse of 21 years, Gary Duncan; Father and Mother Bill and Phyllis Velasquez; Sisters Pam (Mark) Hawkins and Lisa (Mark) Palomares; Brother Phil Velasquez; Mother-in-law Barbara Duncan; Sister-in-laws Janet Ridpath, Teresa Ferbet (Mark), and Denise Duncan; Brother-in-law Wayne Duncan; Nieces Danielle Hawkins, Sarah (Andy) White and Amanda (Jason) Boyer; Nephews Nicholas Palomares, Tanner and Heath (Haley) Velasquez, Zachary and Tyler Powell, Eric Sollars (Jessica), and Caleb Ridpath; Great-Nieces Zoe Velasquez, Rebecca and Jessica White; Great-Nephew Tucker Boyer and his furry, four legged kids at home. Due to the COVID19 a private memorial service was held Sunday, August 30, 2020. A celebration with friends and extended family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's memory to the Colon Cancer Coalition - (http://coloncancercoalition.org/donate/ ), The Pet Connection - (http://www.thepetconnection.net/), or Beagles and More Rescue - (http://www.beaglesandmore.info/). (Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
