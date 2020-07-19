Randy K. Li Randy K. Li, 66, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was the son of the late Ho Ko Li and Lai Fun Wong. Born and raised in Macau, Master Li began to learn many styles of martial arts starting at a young age. He was a 2nd generation disciple of Shaolin Foshan Yip Man Wing Chun and began training in 1963 under Grandmaster Ho Kam Ming, who has been considered by most people to be the foremost Wing Chun Grandmaster following Yip Man. In addition to Wing Chun and Yang Taiji, Master Li studied other styles of Taiji, Kung Fu, Hung Sing Choy Li Fut, Qigong, and Karate. After completing his high school education, he attended college in the United States and obtained his B.S. in Business Administration and Operations Management, as well as an M.B.A. with emphases in Finance and Marketing. Over the course of 40 years, Master Li taught Wing Chun, Taiji, and Qigong to thousands of students and was well known internationally in the kung fu community. He served as Vice President of the United States of America Wushu Kung Fu Federation (USAWKF), President of the U.S.A. National Traditional Wushu Federation, Honorary President of the Hong Kong Martial Arts Association, and Vice President of the U.S.A. National Tai Chi Chuan Association. Master Li was internationally ranked as an 8th degree black belt. He was very skillful in Qigong healing and Feng Shui and was the Honorary Advisor to the Society Fung Sui Cheong Shong Ming Lei of Macau. Master Li was active in the promotion of Chinese culture and kung fu in the Kansas City area. He was a guest speaker on these topics at universities and various cultural events. His dragon and lion dance teams demonstrated multiple times at the annual Dragon Boat Festival at Brush Creek on the Plaza and other special events throughout the years. Master Li studied gemology extensively, with a specific interest in jades. Avid enthusiasts from around the globe sought his expertise regarding jade dating and the interpretation and translation of ancient jade artwork and writings. He also loved to create bracelets and necklaces from jade, amber and other quality materials that he carefully selected, and he took great joy in giving his creations to friends, family, students and even people he just met, for their enjoyment and health benefits. He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Perry; and daughter, Olivia. His service was held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210, on July 17, 2020.