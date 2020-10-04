1/
Randy L. Heldenbrand
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
June 19, 1957 - September 17, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Randy Lynn Heldenbrand, 63, of Olathe, passed away on September 17, 2020.
He was born on June 19, 1957 in Jamesport, Missouri to Ronald and Gwendolyn (McFee) Heldenbrand, Sr.
Randy is preceded by his parents; Ronald Heldenbrand, Sr. and Maxine Schultz.
Survivors: brothers, Rick (Daryle) Heldenbrand, Lees Summit, Missouri and Ronald (Tracy) Heldenbrand, Jr., Olathe, Kansas and nephew, Ryan Heldenbrand, Lees Summit, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Randy's home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 3:00 PM-9:00 PM.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 09:00 PM
at Randy's home
Funeral services provided by
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
