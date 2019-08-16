|
Randy Lee Bennett Randy Lee Bennett, 59, Independence MO, passed on August 11, 2019 at home with family by his side. Randy is now reunited with his wife of 29 years, Debi Bennett, who passed in 2015. Throughout his life, Randy always found ways to have a good time with friends and family. He had a passion for sports and the outdoors. He was a Chiefs season ticket holder for 31 years, an avid golfer, and enjoyed boating and riding his Harley. He was a self-taught guru that was able to fix anything with his hands. He was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with those he loved. He was born on August 4, 1960 to Carl and Helen (Rivera-Thornton) Bennett. He is survived by his children, Jarrod Bennett and Randi Bennett; grandchildren, Cooper and Landry, and many more relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019