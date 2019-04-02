Randy Wilson Randy Wilson, 65, of Camden Point, MO passed away on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at home with his family. He was born on April 29tth, 1953 to Aubrey Dean and Joan Glendiene (Grabel) Wilson in St. Joseph, MO. He grew up in Kearney, NE where he graduated high school. He met and married the love of his life, Nancy Stoever on April 23rd, 1976. They moved all over Texas, where he learned the floor covering trade, and then settled back into St. Joseph, MO to be near family. Randy always wanted his own business, so in April of 1987, Randy, Nancy, and Randy's brother Todd opened Wilson's Floor Covering in Platte City, MO. Randy had a vast knowledge of floor covering and enjoyed serving the community. One of his favorite parts of being invited into peoples' homes was getting to hear their stories. He loved getting to know people and he shared many, many experiences over is 40 plus years in the flooring industry. Randy also had a love for family, friends, fishing, golf, and playing the guitar. He had a generous heart and those who knew him, loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Randy is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; children Raymond (Misty) Wilson and Aubrie (Brandon) Weed; brother Todd (Malissa) Wilson; sister Sheryll (Greg) Marsh; and many other family and friends, including his dog Molly. Visitation will be held at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO Friday, April 5th from 4-8 pm. The funeral will be at the funeral home Saturday, April 6th at 10:00 am. A private interment will be held at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camden Point Fire Department. We appreciate their many years of putting out his accidental grass fires. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral HomePlatte City, MO. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net

