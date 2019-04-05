Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
Raphael David Breuer

Raphael David Breuer Obituary
Raphael David Breuer "Ray" Breuer, age 89, of Basehor, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Visitation 9-10:45am, Rosary 10:45am, with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am, all Saturday, April 6th at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor. Burial will follow in the Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Angels Catholic Church. Ray was born on October 15, 1929 in Wellington, Missouri the second oldest child of Dave & Dora (Gaeth) Breuer. He grew up with his four siblings in Napoleon, Missouri. He married Ann (Clark) in Bentonville, Arkansas and together they made their home briefly in Independence, MO., before moving to Basehor, where they raised their seven sons. It was in Basehor that they operated their family Well Drilling Business and developed that into Suburban Water. Throughout his life, Rays passion was Ballroom Dancing, running his business and "Being In Charge". Ray was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Lowell Breuer, One sister Katherine Perkins, one son John Breuer and in November of 2018, his wife of 67 years, Ann Breuer. Survivors include sons; David Breuer and wife Cheryl, Allen Breuer, Dennis Breuer and wife Debra, William "Billy Bob" Breuer all of Basehor, Mike Breuer and wife Jane of Lenexa, KS., Jim Breuer and wife Cathy of Basehor, daughter-in-law Gwen Breuer of Tennessee, two brothers; Bob Breuer and Dale Breuer and wife Anna Jean also of Basehor, 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
