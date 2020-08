Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RaShai's life story with friends and family

Share RaShai's life story with friends and family

RaShai LeeAnn Harris 22, of Kansas City, MO, passed away August 7, 2020. Service: Aug. 22, Olive Branch MBC 915 E 59th St KCMO. Visitation 9-11 Service at 11:00. Burial XII Gates Mem Gardens Arr: A Better Place Funeral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store