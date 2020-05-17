Dr. Ratnam V. Dasari Dr. Ratnam V. Dasari, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends at his home in Ventura, CA on April 29th from heart failure. Dr. Dasari was 81. A 1st-generation immigrant, he and his wife of 60 years, Dr. Suseela Dasari, met at Guntur Medical College in India. They have two sons, Ravi and Sridhar. He enjoyed a 32-year career in Kansas City, MO including at VA Medical Center, Research Medical Center and as the Medical Director at Swope Parkway Health Center. He was an assistant professor at UMKC and KU Medical Center. He maintained close friendships in KC and his passion for the KC Chiefs after moving to Ventura in 2003 to live close to the ocean. In Ventura, he worked at the Buenaventura Medical Group, Ventura County Medical Center (UCLA Affiliate) and Ventura County Behavioral Health. Dr. Dasari retired in 2014. Dr. Ratnam and Dr. Suseela gave to many causes for 40 years and started the Ashwani Foundation in 1995 to provide education and healthcare to people in need in the United States and India. Dr. Dasari will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. A private memorial service was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store