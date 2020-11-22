1/1
CMSgt (Ret) Ray Don Strong
1946 - 2020
November 12, 2020
Belton, Missouri - CMSgt (Ret) Ray Don Strong, age 74, of Belton, Missouri, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
At this time services are pending.
Ray was born in Calhoun, Missouri, on May 31, 1946, and devoted his life to serving his country in the USAF as a member of the 442d Fighter Wing. He married his wife Sheila in 1967 and they had two children, Shelley and Stephen.
He is survived by his wife Sheila; daughter, Lt Col (Ret) Shelley Strong (Col Todd Wold); son, Stephen Strong (Jennifer); and six siblings.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cullen Funeral Home, Inc. - Raymore
612 W. Foxwood Dr.
Raymore, MO 64083
(816) 322-5278
