Ray Mosey


1937 - 2019
Ray Mosey Ray Mosey, 82, Raytown, Mo., passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo., to Floyd and Hazel Mosey. Ray spent his life in the Kansas City area, having graduated from Raytown High School and attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo., where he played running back for the college football team. Ray spent most of his career working for Mobil Oil Co. After retiring from Mobil, he worked as a youth league baseball umpire and as a blackjack dealer at Ameristar Casino. He was an avid sports fan and longtime Chiefs season ticketholder. Ray was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Hazel, and his brother, Ron. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 45 years, and his stepson Louie. The family has arranged for a private memorial service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 19, 2019
