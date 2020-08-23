Ray Olsen Ray Olsen, who embraced life with a pioneer's spirit of adventure, died on August 19 at the Kansas City Hospice House at age 83. He was born Rainer Fritz Alexander Oppenheim to parents Wilhelm and Ilse Einstein Oppenheim on February 21, 1937 in Chemnitz, Germany. After he and his parents fled Germany and survived the Blitz in England, he went to grammar school in Glasgow, Scotland. His father died in Scotland and then he and his mother sailed to America on the Queen Mary, arriving in December 1947. He changed his name to Ray Olsen when he became a United States citizen in 1951. He returned to Germany as part of the U.S. Army, serving on the staff of the United States Military Liaison Mission in Potsdam from 1958-1962. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York in 1963. It was there he would meet the woman who would become his wife of 56 years, Betsy Watts Olsen. They were married in 1964 in Camillus, New York. He began his business career working at the American Mutual Liability Insurance Company from 1963-1970. He moved into the rarified field of reinsurance, joining Employers Reinsurance Corporation in September 1970. He would travel extensively for his work, crisscrossing the globe many times over before his retirement as second vice-president for aviation and marine reinsurance in June 1996. In 1973, Ray, Betsy and their two sons moved to the house in Overland Park, Kansas where he would live out the rest of his life. Aside from his family and his work, Ray most enjoyed being very active in Indian Heights United Methodist Church, particularly the choir, along with service work with Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Mid-America Youth Aviation Association and the Myasthenia Gravis Association. Ray Olsen is survived by wife Betsy, son Bill Olsen and his wife Catherine Schenker, grandchildren Drew and Natalie Olsen, son Mark Olsen and his partner Serena Brosio, brother Frank Klipstein, sister Renee Andrews and several nieces and nephews. Details of a memorial service are pending. The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Indian Heights United Methodist Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
