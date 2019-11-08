Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Services
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
Inurnment
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery
Ray Tomkins Obituary
Ray Urban Tomkins Memorial services for Ray Tomkins, 68, Lawrence will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. The family will greet friends from 5-7pm, followed by a memorial service until 8pm. Inurnment will take place 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery. He passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. Ray was born on August 5, 1951 in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Glenwood and Elsie (Faget) Tomkins. Colonel Tomkins retired from the Army Medical Corps in 2005 after 30 years of service. He then worked as a family physician at Munson Army Health Center before retiring from medicine in December 2016. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Murphy, children: Brian Tomkins; Sean and Kathy (Relyea) Tomkins; Meghan (Tomkins) and Michael Janik; Erin, Kevin, Christopher, Daniel Tomkins; nine grandchildren; brothers Glen and Guy Tomkins; and sisters, April Hall and Jill Tomkins. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom, Jack, and Max Tomkins. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to the National Parkinson's Foundation or Douglas County KS Visiting Nurse Association and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13 th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2019
