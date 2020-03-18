|
|
Ray W. Diamond Ray W. Diamond, 91, of Liberty, MO, passed away on March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born July 31, 1928, near Cleveland, MO, to Bernie Lee and Surepta Elzina (Douglas) Diamond. Ray worked 38 years for Missouri Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads, starting out as an Electrician Helper and retiring as a Mechanical Superintendent for the western district of Union Pacific. Survivors include his wife, Colleen (Hampshire); sons, Gary (Sharon) of Palm Desert, CA, Rick (Debbie) of Coppell, TX, Bill of Hopkins, MN, Steve (Sheila) of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Michelle (Tim) Bonney of Indianola, IA; grandchildren, Scott (Catherine), Rachel (Ryan) Goetsch, Stefanie Wiatt, Stacey, Shaun, Katie (Joey) Tschopp, Megan, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Frank (Nancy), sister-in-law, Sally, and many nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at Second Baptist Church with private burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorial contributions in Ray's memory to Second Baptist Church, 300 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO 64068 or to Liberty Hospital Hospice, 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, P.O. Box 1002, Liberty, MO 64069-1002. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020