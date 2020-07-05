Raymond Albert Curtis Raymond Albert Curtis, 86, of Overland Park, KS, Korean War Veteran, Area Businessman and Air Traffic Controller, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at home with family. "Ray" was born in Brooklyn, New York to John Curtis and Mary "Johnson" Curtis on December 12, 1933. A member of the Catholic Church since birth, Ray graduated from James Madison High School in 1951 and upon graduation joined the United States Air Force. He served as an air traffic controller during the Korean War from 1952 until 1956, and he continued his career as an air traffic controller for the United States Government from 1958 until retirement in 1985. After the Korean War ended he married the love of his life, Shirley Sue Sevier of Milan, Missouri. They were the parents of two children, Ronnie and Mary Alice. Ray and his wife, Shirley were the owners of the "Pizza Queen" restaurant that was well known and loved by the communities of Overland Park, Olathe, and Shawnee until he retired from the business in 1988. Ever the avid baseball fan, he sponsored a 3 & 2 Baseball team for many years. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sue, four brothers, Stephen, John, Billy, and Louis and a sister, Janet, in-laws J.W. and Lucy Sevier and additional family members Barbara and Jim. He is survived by his children, Ronnie Jay Curtis and Mary Alice Schroeger, three grandchildren, Curtis, Nineveh (Nick) and Katherine (Chris), four great grandchildren, Daniel, David, Elise, and Zelda, and three nieces, Sharon, Chris, and Janet along with additional family members Gail, Alvina and Gordon and many cousins. Ray was a loving, dedicated, generous and hardworking husband, father, and friend. He will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas at 10 am on July 8th. Ray will be laid to rest at Mount Zion Cemetery southeast of Milan, Missouri on July 9th at 11 am with military honors. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.