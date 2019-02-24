Raymond Belknap Jr. Raymond Belknap Jr., 94, of Excelsior Springs, MO, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, MO. He was born May 30, 1924 in Nevada, MO to parents Raymond E. and Ruby J. (Wiles) Belknap. Ray graduated from Nevada High School, Nevada, MO in 1942, receiving numerous awards in music. The most notable was for winning first place for his baritone solo at the Chicago National Music Contest. He served 3 years in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II as an Air Operations Specialist. After his service, he married Shirley Jean Fields of Nevada, MO in 1946. Ray received a Bachelor of Music from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. Post-graduate work was completed at the VanderCook College of Music in Chicago, Illinois. Thirty years were spent teaching instrumental music, chorus, and music appreciation to students in the Missouri School Districts of Platte City, Stanberry, and Excelsior Springs. Following retirement, Ray enjoyed woodworking of all types. His intricate miniature furniture was featured in the Kansas City Times and displayed at the Kansas City Toy and Miniature Museum. Ray was preceded in death by: wife, Shirley Jean Belknap; daughter, Janet Newby Roberts; brother, Clarence E. Belknap; and his parents. Survivors include: daughters, Debby (Nick) Houk of Excelsior Springs, MO; Melanie (Rodney) Thomas of Kearney, MO; grandchildren, DarciHouk, Kim Skeel, Kris Burnett, and Randy Roberts; step grandchildren, Teasha Vargas and Brett Thomas; six great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Belknap of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Inurnment will take place at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at a later date. Donations may be made to the Kansas City Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Rd., Kansas City, MO 64129 or to American Legion Post 236, 208 Veterans Memorial Drive - P.O. Box 297, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024. Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019