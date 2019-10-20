Kansas City Star Obituaries
Raymond C. Kline

Raymond C. Kline Obituary
Raymond C. Kline Ray was born in Kansas City, MO on October 7, 1931 to Dr. Ray I. Kline and Mary Redeker Kline, RN. He graduated from East High School and became a licensed Professional Engineer after graduating from Finley Engineering College. He was employed at Union Wire Rope Corp., served in the United States Army working on scientific projects, became a Project Engineer for Armco Steel Corp., until his retirement. He subsequently worked for Schroer Mfg. Co. and the KC Star as an engineer. Ray was an Eagle Scout, Semi-Pro basketball player, and an avid golfer. He married Dorothy Wymore on October 1, 1955. They had a daughter, Karen Kline, who is an animal behaviorist, and son Dr. Randall Kline. Ray had many interests. He was devoted to his Catholic Christian faith and served it at every opportunity. He traveled the world within his employment, sang in the Declarations of Independence Civic Chorus and was their president; the Kansas City Metro Men's Chorus; and several different church choirs. He volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital, Independence Tourism, and the Vaile Victorian Mansion. He served as president of the International Management Council, and was Chairman of the Board of the United Consumers Credit Union. Ray passed away September 28, 2019 with his wife and family beside him. He is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughter Karen, son Randall and wife, Cassandra; granddaughter Sarah Kline; brother Robert and wife, Thelma; nieces, nephews and cousins. His sisters Patricia and Edith preceded him in death. Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 9020 E. 51st Terr, Kansas City, MO 64133. Rosary will be prayed 9:30am, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
