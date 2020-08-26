Raymond Clifton Ferguson Raymond Clifton Ferguson, 86 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Private graveside service and interment at the Greenton Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Mr. Ferguson was born July 23, 1934 in Joplin, MO. to Leonard J. and Allie C. Ferguson. He attended the First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Lou Ferguson Bennett. He is survived by Nieces Janie (Bob) Sanders of Lee's Summit and Marcella (Rob) Green of Leawood, KS; Great nephew and niece: Dr. Bryan (Marta) Green of St. Joseph, MO; Jennifer Latimore of Overland Park, KS and Craig (Ashley) Sanders of Overland Park, KS; Great great nephews and nieces: Ella, Grace, Samuel, Josiah and Wyatt. Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO 816-524-3700



