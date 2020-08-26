1/
Raymond Clifton Ferguson
Raymond Clifton Ferguson Raymond Clifton Ferguson, 86 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Aug. 20, 2020. Private graveside service and interment at the Greenton Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Mr. Ferguson was born July 23, 1934 in Joplin, MO. to Leonard J. and Allie C. Ferguson. He attended the First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Lou Ferguson Bennett. He is survived by Nieces Janie (Bob) Sanders of Lee's Summit and Marcella (Rob) Green of Leawood, KS; Great nephew and niece: Dr. Bryan (Marta) Green of St. Joseph, MO; Jennifer Latimore of Overland Park, KS and Craig (Ashley) Sanders of Overland Park, KS; Great great nephews and nieces: Ella, Grace, Samuel, Josiah and Wyatt. Arrangements Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO 816-524-3700

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
