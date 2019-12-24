|
Raymond D. Cunningham Ray D. Cunningham, 92, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019. He was born on Aug. 23, 1927, in Hoxie, KS, to Floyd and Hester Cunningham. Ray is preceded in death by his brother, Bud Cunningham. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna Cunningham; children, Randy Cunningham, Colleen Manthe; grandchildren, Craig (Melissa) Manthe, Rae Ann (Nathan) Law, Adam (Kelly) Cunningham, Cassie (Daryl) Miller; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Ben Cunningham; sisters, Mildred Berry, Betty Behrens; along with close family friends, Charlie and Vicki Scott. Ray was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he served our country four years. He worked for RCA as a service manager for 35 years. Funeral service at Amos Family Funeral Home on Saturday at 1 pm. Burial at Lenexa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019