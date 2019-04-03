Raymond Dale "Woody" DeWoody Raymond Dale DeWoody, 73, son of Marion (Bud) Francis DeWoody, and Mary Ann Winslow passed away on March 27, 2019 at KU Medical Center due to breathing problems. He had been suffering from complications of COPD. He had battled this decease for the past decade. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Judy Ann DeWoody and his 5 children, Crystal Jackson, Brian DeWoody, Christian Vianos, Eddie Montano and Richard Montano. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and, his two siblings, Twila Flores and Lloyd Bernell DeWoody. Born in Stockton California in 1945, Ray grew up in Central California. He moved to Norwalk, California as a teenager where he graduated from Excelsior High School, the class of 1964. Also during his teens he discovered his passion for the UCLA Bruins and followed them even through this season, when he was crushed because they missed the play-offs. The Bruins were his teams through the good and the bad times. Ray drove auto transports for 20 years, locally and over the road. Ray and Judy moved from their home in Hesperia, California to Independence, Missouri in 2006 to enjoy the four seasons. Ray enjoyed Country Music and Country dancing, he wore boots with everything. He enjoyed woodworking and crafts. His home was always decorated with the proof of his labor. He also enjoyed tracing his family genealogy and spent a few hours each day researching the history of his clan. Above all, Ray loved his wife and his family. He was quick with a quip and a smile. He wanted no service, his request was for all that knew and loved him to raise a drink and remember him. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital in his names.

