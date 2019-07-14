|
|
Raymond Dale Gibson It is with great sadness we say good-bye to our father, grandpa and papa, Raymond Dale Gibson, 85, of Odessa, MO who passed away July 11, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, July 15th from 6-8pm at Ralph O Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076. Another visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 1-2 PM, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 PM at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com<http://www.chapelhill-butler.com>. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019