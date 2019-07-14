Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dale Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Dale Gibson Obituary
Raymond Dale Gibson It is with great sadness we say good-bye to our father, grandpa and papa, Raymond Dale Gibson, 85, of Odessa, MO who passed away July 11, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, July 15th from 6-8pm at Ralph O Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO 64076. Another visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16th from 1-2 PM, with a funeral service immediately following at 2 PM at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com<http://www.chapelhill-butler.com>. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now