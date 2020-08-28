1/1
Raymond E. Surbaugh
Raymond E. Surbaugh Raymond Edward Surbaugh, 96, of Bonner Springs, KS passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Piper Assisted Living Center in Kansas City, KS. Private family committal services to follow in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in Kansas City, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS. Ray was born July 29, 1924 in Lincoln, NE, the third of four children to Lester and Anna (Bowes) Surbaugh. He married Lois Hutley on June 3rd, 1947 in Emmett, KS and together they lived in Topeka, KS before moving to Bonner Springs in 1963. Raymond worked for Southeastern Public Service for many years retiring as Vice-President of Warehouse and Cold Storage. Raymond enjoyed traveling all over world, ballroom dancing, gardening and all kinds of trains. He was a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulture. Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Lois E. Surbaugh in 2010, his parents and all of his three siblings. He is survived by his daughter Kathy Bach and her husband Keith of Basehor, KS. One granddaughter Angela Clements and her husband Alan of Burnet, TX. One sister-in-law Agnes Martin and her husband John of St. Mary's, KS. One brother-in-law Dick Mehrwin of Alamo, TX. And a special niece Lori Martin of Lenexa, KS as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, other family and friends


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
