Raymond F. Clarke, Jr. Raymond F. Clarke, Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a long courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. Ray was born on September 2, 1940 to Raymond F. and Katherine J. Clarke in Kansas City, MO. He attended St. Therese Little Flower, Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst College before becoming a CPA with the US Treasury for 35 years. Raymond also taught accounting at Penn Valley Community College for several years and was a lead instructor for the CPA Becker review course for over 20 years. Ray was lucky to meet the love of his life, Kathleen C. Plummer of Plattsburg, MO, during college. Ray and Kathy were married for 53 years in a union that began on June 26, 1965 at Kansas City's Christ the King Church surrounded by family and friends. Ray was a loving husband, father, Papa, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a proud member of St. Thomas More parish and volunteered on the parish finance council for several years. He was an avid fan of the Missouri Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, and often volunteered to coach his kid's teams during their elementary years. Ray was quick witted with a dry sense of humor and enjoyed taking the less popular position in playful debates while spending time with friends and family. Ray was preceded in death by brothers Jerome (Mary), Michael and sister Juanita. He is survived by: his wife Kathleen; his three children Patrick (Lisa) Clarke, Katherine (Matthew) Hagel and Raymond F. (Mindy) Clarke III; as well as his seven grandsons that he loved so much: Jack Hagel, Patrick Hagel, Andrew Clarke, William Hagel, Matthew Clarke, Alexander Clarke and Thomas Clarke; his brother George (Vonnie) Clarke; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday, June 3 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11800 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 4 at St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockhurst High School or the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO, 64145. (816)942-6180.



