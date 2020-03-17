|
|
Raymond J Kudrna Raymond J Kudrna, 82, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, due to complications related to cancer; he was surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W 103rd St., Overland Park, KS, with Rosary and visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Ray was born November 27, 1937 in South Heart, ND to Frank and Mary Kudrna. After graduation from South Heart High School, Ray proudly served two years in the United States Army. On August 25, 1958, just four months after completing his military service, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Berger. Ray's career as a retail store manager for JCPenney, Burlington, and others reflected his love for people. Faith, family, and green grass were the primary loves of his life; he also enjoyed many happy days and holidays in Branson, MO where he loved the Branson Belle and spending time at his children's' lake homes. His proudest accomplishment was graduating his five children from college. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, 9 brothers, and 5 sisters. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley; five children and their spouses, Pam and Jerry Ford, Kimberling City, MO, Kim and Jim Buck, Omaha, Nebraska, Greg and Kelly Kudrna, Overland Park, KS, Lisa and Mike Olson, Lake Quivira, KS, and Todd and Wendy Kudrna, Overland Park, KS; eleven grandchildren, Amy and Vic Roppolo, Anna and Ben Grashoff, Michael Buck, Lauren Buck, Stephen and Ashley Pretzer, Curtis and Erika Kudrna, Connor Kudrna, Cara Olson, Katie Kudrna, Ben Kudrna, and Megan Kudrna; four great grandchildren, Jacob Hill, Nathan Roppolo, Jacob Pretzer, and Brooklyn Pretzer; and Ray's 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the in Ray Kudrna's honor. Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913)438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020