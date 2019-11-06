|
Raymond "Ray" K. Baker 1935 ~ 2019 Ray was born in Topeka, KS on February 28, 1935 to Helen (Evans) Baker-Carr and William Baker. Ray spent his childhood on Strawberry Hill, attending St. John's grade school. Ray graduated from WY high School in 1953, and then served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War. In 1958, he graduated from KCK Jr. College and married Glenda (Ross) Baker at St. John the Baptist Church. Together they oved to Pittsburg, KS where Ray attended Pitt State Teacher's College, graduating in 1960. He taught at northwest Jr. High School as well as Driver's Ed at various high schools in KCK. He went on to obtain his Master's in 1971 from Central Missouri State, majoring in Safety Education. After leaving the teaching field, Ray went to work for General Motors in Reliability and Plant Safety, retiring in 1992. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Laura Beth. Ray and Glenda were proud to call the Dotte home for many years. Ray is a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Survivors include wife, Glenda; son James K. Baker (Brenda); daughter Kathy Tyser; five grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, William R. Baker; sister-in-law Naomi Dotson (Terry). Friends and Family are invited to attend services for Ray at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden, in the Garden of Valor on Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Humane Society of Greater KC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019