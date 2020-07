Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond L. Love Raymond L. Love, 86 of Raytown, MO died July 26, 2020. Visit: 10 - 11 am; Service: 11 am; both Sat., Aug. 1st at Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden. Burial at Blackwater Cemetery.



