Services
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
View Map
Raymond M. Elder


1940 - 2019
Raymond M. Elder Obituary
Raymond M. Elder Raymond Merle Elder, 79, Olathe, Kansas, formely Shawnee and Lake of the Ozarks, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1940 to Lee and Orpha Elder in St. Joseph, Missouri where he spent most of his life. Raymond married Mary Ellen on May 29, 1958, they celebrated 44 years together. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Max, Jimmy, Bobby, Ruth, Annalee, Hazel, Ramona, Emma Lou, and Laura. Survivors include his children, Todd Elder (Maureen), Brenda Buckner (Drew), Ellen Cochran (Phill), Joe Elder (Teresa); grandchildren, Weston Elder (Megan), Logan, Luke, Elizabeth, Hannah, Maraeah Buckner, Savannah, Sabrina, Sienna, Stasia, Seth, Sayer, Shenandoah Cochran, Jacob, Mckenna, Jack Elder; sister, Beverly Bianchi; sister-in-law, Patty Elder, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Farewell Services 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Porter Funeral Home, Lennexa, Kansas. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Porter Funeral Home. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019
