Raymond M. Elder


1940 - 2019
Raymond M. Elder Obituary
Raymond M. Elder Raymond M. Elder, 79, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Shawnee, Kansas and Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1940 to Lee and Orpha Elder in St. Joseph, Missouri. Raymond married Mary Ellen Ehredt on May 29, 1958, they celebrated 44 years together. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Max, Jimmy, Rex, Bobby, Ruth, Anna Lee, Hazel, Ramona, Laura, and Emma Lou. Survivors include his children: Todd Elder (Maureen), Brenda Buckner (Drew), Ellen Cochran (Phill), Joe Elder (Teresa); grandchildren, Weston Elder (Megan), Logan, Luke, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Maraeah Buckner, Savannah, Sabrina, Sienna, Stasia, Seth, Sayer, Shenandoah Cochran, Jacob, McKenna, Jack Elder; sister, Beverly Bianchi; sister-in-law, Patty Elder, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Farewell services at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas. Graveside services will be at 2:30 P.M., Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Braveheart Chaplain Ministry, P.O. Box 1132, Kalispell, MT 59903 or electronic donations: Easytithe.com/bcm. Description: Braveheart serves emergency responders and citizens in crisis throughout Flathead County including Glacier National Park. They can be found on Facebook or Braveheartministry.com. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 1, 2019
