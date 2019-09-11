|
Raymond Matthews III Raymond (Matt) Leo Matthews III, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 Matt Matthews was a loving husband to Jill Matthews, wonderful father to Brenden and Delaney Matthews, devoted son to Gelene Matthews and loving brother and brother-in law to Sherri and Gary Kennedy, Sue and Bill Fleming, Shelly Vaughn and her Partner Jerry. Matt was also a proud uncle of a host of special nieces and nephews and a devoted employee of California Dry Wall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parents Helping Parents-1400 Parkmoor Ave. #100 San Jose, Ca 95126
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019