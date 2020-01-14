|
Raymond "Pat" Merritt Cochran Pat (77) born in Kansas City on July 1st, 1942 passed away on January 10th, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. The son of Raymond J. (Bo) & Edna M. Cochran. He was an avid skier, swimmer & hiker. He dedicated most of his life to modeling & being vegan. Just kidding that was so not him! He was however a man who was passionate about his career in concrete with over 60+ years of waking up loving going to work each day. He created a legacy with his business Ray Cochran & Company. His children followed in his footsteps into the concrete world. He was a man who was there for anyone whoever needed him and a man who was loved by all he encountered. His loyalty, honesty & integrity were matched only by his wit & humor. All the way through his last moments he comforted his family with his jokes & he maintained being strong for them as he always did. He was preceded in death by both parents Raymond J. & Edna M. Cochran, His brothers Mike Cochran & Jim Cochran & his dog Walter. He was a devoted brother, father, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle & friend. Pat leaves behind an army of family who miss him dearly. They are all blessed to have had him in their lives as long as they did. He leaves behind his sister Linda, the mothers of his children Dena Cochran & Patricia Heilman, 8 children Steve, Tom (Yumi), Vickie (Ron), Patrick, Alex (Joey), 18 grandchildren Brandie (Jason), Ashley (Johnny), Amanda (Adam), Jimmy (Lyndsay), Tiffany (Brent), Tj, Taylor, Dustin, Cole, Michael, Hunter, Raymond & Victor, 10 great grandchildren Abigail, Jackson, Amira, Johnny Joe, Ava, Charlotte, Evelyn, Liberty, Cora, Gia, 3 great grandchildren on the way, niece Christie, nephews Craig & Bobby and his sweet fur babies Lola & Henry. Pat & his family have requested to forgo funeral services. The family will gather with friends 5-7pm Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 at the White Chapel Funeral Home 6600 NE Antioch KCMO. The family suggests memorial gifts to the Salvation Army. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online obituary and guest book at www.baileycox.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020