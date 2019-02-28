Raymond Moritz Raymond Moritz, 83, of Prairie Village, KS passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be Friday, March 1st at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS. Rosary will begin at 8:45 a.m. with visitation to follow and funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Ray was proudly born and raised on a farm in Tipton, KS. He was born on January 30, 1936 to Mathias and Christina Moritz. He graduated from Tipton High School and Emporia State University with a degree in Education. He also earned a masters degree in Public Administration. Ray taught at Bishop Miege High School from 1958-1965, worked for Catholic Charities and then went on to work at the Department of Labor for over 30 years until retirement. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church for almost 50 years. In 1971, Ray met Suzanne Nelson on a blind date. Six months later they married and enjoyed 47 years of a loving marriage. Ray enjoyed many athletic accolades during his high school & college career including a high school baseball standout and a year of college basketball at Regis University. He was an avid fan of the K-State Wildcats, Chiefs and Royals, but nothing compared to his love of watching his children and grandchildren compete over the years. His family is left with so many cherished memories from summers at Lake Lotawana, family dinners full of stories about growing up on the farm and most importantly the annual trip back to Tipton for the church picnic with his entire family. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Betty, Bob and Don. Ray is survived by his sister, Laura Conroy (Dan); his loving and devoted wife, Suzanne; children, Angie Pedrotti (Marc), Lee Neenan (Kevin), Jonathan Moritz (Summer) and Heidi Hartman (Craig); grandchildren, Joe, Sam, Jonathan, Kate, Stephen, Connor, Daniel, Kelly, Reese, Adam and Hanna; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was a great man with a big heart who was kind and generous. He loved his faith, family and friends, and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Harvesters Community Food Network, 3801 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129www.harvesters.org



