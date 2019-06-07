Home

Raymond Norris Bendure Raymond Norris Bendure, an 80 year old Kansas City resident passed away on June 4, 2019. Mr. Bendure was born on November 3, 1938 in Kansas City, MO the son of Leo and Helen (Payne) Bendure. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army. He was married to Linda Foster on November 15, 1958. He retired from AT&T after 35 years. Survivors include his wife, Linda Bendure of Kansas City, MO; daughters, Daphne (Larry) Miller and Diana (Tim) Porter of Liberty, MO; son, Brad (Sharon) Bendure of Excelsior Springs, MO; grandchildren, Jessica (Chad) Endicott, Taylor Porter, Lane (Brooke) Porter, Joseph Miller, Zachary (Brooke) Bendure, Shelby Bendure, Tina (Tom) Hall, and Jason Miller; great grandchildren, Brody, Beau, Wyatt, Tristen, Tommy, Shyanne, and Cassie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lee Bendure. Visitation on Sun., June 9, 1:00 pm; funeral service at 2:00 pm, followed by burial, all at White Chapel Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 7, 2019
