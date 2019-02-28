Resources More Obituaries for Raymond Starzmann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Raymond T. Starzmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers Raymond T. Starzmann Raymond T. Starzmann, Ray, aka "Harry Truman," age 73, died just before noon on Wednesday, February 20, due to unexpected complications following surgery. He was surrounded by love. Our hearts are broken but somewhere angels are being regaled with stories by our singular friend. Born December 8, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Ray fully embraced the world around him. He attended Girard College, an endowed boys boarding school in Philadelphia, from age seven through high school. After graduation he worked at the John Wannamaker Department Store in Philadelphia. Throughout his life he recalled fond memories of growing up on the "Main Line," visiting The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and attending concerts at The Philadelphia Academy of Music featuring Eugene Ormandy and the renown Philadelphia Orchestra. From a young age, Ray began developing his lifelong passion for history, politics, and the American Presidency. Ray corresponded with American political figures including Harry S. Truman, Eleanor Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, Adlai Stevenson, and numerous others. In 1965, with a scholarship to Park College, in Parkville, Missouri, Ray hopped on a train to the Midwest, Truman country. There he earned a political science degree and made many enduring friendships. Along the way venturing into Kansas City, Ray found work in the restaurant business and became known as a gregarious and talented waiter. His restaurant career spanned nearly thirty years and included long stretches at Max Bretton's, Nabil's on the Plaza, The Painted Lady, and the Athena. In 1994 Ray got a job at the bookstore at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, where he remained until his retirement in 2018. In 1998 while employed at the Museum, Ray, a natural performer, found opportunities to share his extensive knowledge and love of history with broad audiences by performing as a presidential re-enactor largely focused on the history and life of Harry S. Truman. Subsequently he added Franklin D. Roosevelt, Adlai Stevenson, Theodore Roosevelt and regional figures including William Rockhill Nelson to his repertoire. A highlight of Ray's reenacting career came in November 2017 when he was invited to present at the Blair House 75th Anniversary Celebration with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington D.C. Additionally, he made numerous appearances and presented programs at the Truman Library in Independence, Missouri. He was also a featured speaker on Kansas City Public Television's "Meet the Past" with Crosby Kemper III, in collaboration with the Kansas City Public Library. For a full review of Ray's historical performances, his life's calling, please visit his website at www. raymondstarzmann.com. Ray loved people and shone a bright light into the lives of so many. He is preceded in death by his father, Philip, his mother, Edna (Varley) Starzmann, and brothers Jack and Phillip. Ray is survived by a vast family of friends including his beloved godchildren Ivanna and Oliver. We always said, "Ray never met a stranger," because upon meeting him and spending time with him it is likely you consider him a friend too. In his memory, you might reach out to an unfamiliar face with a warm smile, an easy joke, or a welcoming handshake. A Celebration of Life is being planned for spring 2019.

