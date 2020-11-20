1/1
Raymond Velasquez
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Velasquez
June 15, 1934 - November 14, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Raymond D. Velasquez, 86, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully in his home on November 14, 2020. Funeral will be held on Monday, November 23 at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood KS. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. and Mass is at 11 a.m. The burial is at Mount Olivet in KCMO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cure of Ars or Knights of Columbus.
Raymond worked for GM Leeds Plant for 34 years. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and attending big band dances. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rose Mary; son, Ray; daughter, Susanna and son-in-law, Peter; his granddaughter, Hannah and brother, Joe Velasquez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cure of Ars Church
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Cure of Ars Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved