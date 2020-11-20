Raymond VelasquezJune 15, 1934 - November 14, 2020Prairie Village, Kansas - Raymond D. Velasquez, 86, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully in his home on November 14, 2020. Funeral will be held on Monday, November 23 at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood KS. Viewing begins at 10 a.m. and Mass is at 11 a.m. The burial is at Mount Olivet in KCMO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cure of Ars or Knights of Columbus.Raymond worked for GM Leeds Plant for 34 years. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and attending big band dances. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Rose Mary; son, Ray; daughter, Susanna and son-in-law, Peter; his granddaughter, Hannah and brother, Joe Velasquez.