Raymond W. "Bill" Stiles
1927 - 2020
Raymond W. "Bill" Stiles
January 16, 1927 - September 16, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Raymond W. "Bill" Stiles, son of Rosa Mae and Raymond Benjamin Stiles and father of Michael Scott Stiles (Kelly), passed away September 16. He was born in 1927 in Detroit, Michigan. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Bill was a dedicated teacher, having earned degrees from Eastern Michigan University and University of Michigan. He taught in all levels of public education until he settled into his final career position at Schoolcraft Community College in Michigan.
Bill and his first wife Jean took much pleasure in homes on Lake Michigan, North Carolina, and Bradenton FL until her death in 2001.
Bill actively participated in Sierra Club, sailing, canoeing, tennis, photography, ham radio, remote control flying, and computer applications. He had a great love of music, was self-taught on several different instruments and enjoyed attending concerts.
Survivors include his wife Bertalou, son Michael, step-daughter Polly, granddaughters Ariana and Ava, two step-grandsons Benjamin and Nathan, and a growing family of great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
