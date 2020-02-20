|
|
Reba Ann Walker Reba Ann Walker, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Walker, her son, Michael Walker (Amber) and four granddaughters, Ashlyn, Hadleigh, Bria and Jolie. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by a service celebrating Reba's life at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 22, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . You may view the full obituary and/or share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020