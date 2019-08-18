Kansas City Star Obituaries
Reba Lorene Whiles Obituary
Reba Lorene Whiles Reba Lorene Whiles passed away in San Joaquin County, CA on August 11, 2019 holding the hands of loved ones. Reba is predeceased by parents John Henry and Jessie Mae Perry Russell; siblings: Lolita, Don, Neman, Jimmy, John, Doy, Jack; half-siblings: Effie, Ebert, Elmer, and Julia Russell and Virginia Barber. Reba is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Dean Whiles, her children, Kevin (Susan), Regina "Gina" (Kevin) Morton, Tiffany and grandchildren Ryan, Jillian, and Autumn as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Her final words to her beloved Jerry were "wonderful, wonderful, wonderful". Per her wishes, Reba will be cremated at Park View Funeral Home in Manteca, CA. Private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
